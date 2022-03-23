ROBERTSDALE, Ala. (WKRG) — Folks in Baldwin County are picking up the pieces and thankful Tuesday nights storms were not as bad as they could have been. According to the National Weather Service, a tornado, at least an EF-1 in strength, touched down in Summerdale.

The majority of the damage was found in Robertsdale where the storm approached from the southwest, peeling back the roof of the Central Baldwin Thrift Store before hammering businesses downtown.

The building that once housed a local feed and seed store was no match for the winds. Metal and lumber from that building were ripped away and blown into other businesses.

Genesis Coaching and Fitness Center is closed for the next couple of days. The roof detached from the rest of the building by the strong winds that also blew out the front door. “We are hoping to be able to reopen in a few days but obviously safety is number one,” says owner Brittany McMillan.