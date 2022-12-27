BAY MINETTE, Ala. (WKRG) – Bay Minette Police were led on a short vehicle pursuit early Tuesday morning that ended with the arrest of a robbery suspect.

Police said around 3 a.m., Tuesday morning, they attempted a traffic stop when the officer noticed the owner of the vehicle had a warrant for robbery in Robertsdale.

Police tell WKRG News 5 the driver, 19-year-old John Rather II, didn’t pull over and during the pursuit he crashed into a tree on Jaycee Rd.

“Both the driver and passenger fled on foot from the scene,” police said in a statement.

Rather is charged with attempt to elude, possession of controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, no pistol permit and criminal mischief.

Officials with the Robertsdale Police Department said they received a call around 1 a.m., on Dec. 8, from a mother who wanted to report an armed robbery. According to the mom, her daughter was hanging out with a friend when two people robbed her at gunpoint. The daughter claimed her phone was stolen during the robbery.

Officers developed three suspects through the course of the investigation and warrants were issued for their arrest. Officers located one juvenile suspect and arrested them on Dec. 9, for the charge of first-degree robbery. A second juvenile suspect was found and arrested on Dec. 13, for the same charge.

Rather was located Tuesday morning by BMPD and was arrested for first-degree robbery along with the charges from BMPD.