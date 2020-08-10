Roadside sign helps connect two internet lovebirds in Fairhope

FAIRHOPE, Ala. (WKRG) — The pandemic may have made it more difficult for people to connect, but it couldn’t stop two lovebirds from finding each other in Baldwin County.

Over the weekend, the Our Southern Souls Facebook page shared the story of a guy named Mike who was trying to get a woman named Susan to call him.

But it’s more complicated than it sounds.

According to the post, the two met on an online dating service, but Mike accidentally deleted her information and couldn’t find her again.

Mike is a 65-year-old Marine but transformed into an amateur sleuth, trying everything he could to find her, the post said.

Ultimately, it was a handwritten sign on a couple of 2x4s on the corner of Highway 181 and County Road 32 in Fairhope that did the trick.

Someone who knew a Susan saw the sign and called her. Turns out, it was the Susan who Mike had been trying to track down.

Susan called the number on the sign, and according to the post, agreed to a date!

