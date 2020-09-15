Roads close in Gulf Shores and potential bridges closure

UPDATE (9/15/20 1:12 PM) — Several more roads have closed, they are:
- – West 4th Avenue
- – West 5th Avenue
- – West 6th Avenue
- – Windmill Ridge Road
- – Outer lanes on Hwy. 59 south of Fort Morgan Road and Hwy 182 are impassable.
GULF SHORES, Ala. (WKRG) — Several roads have closed in Gulf Shores. Impassable roads include but are not limited to, West 4th Ave, West 6th Ave, and Windmill Ridge. Around Waterville Highway 59’s inner lanes are usable while the outer lanes are not.
There also is an advisory on bridges being closed. When wind speeds sustain 45 miles per hour bridges will close, until wind’s die down or local emergency management deem it safe. These closures include the Beach Express bridge and the Perdido Pass bridge.
