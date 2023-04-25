SPANISH FORT, Ala. (WKRG) – This week a section of Eastern Shore Dr. is closed while work ramps up. Orange barrels are out and crews are resuming a major road project that began last July in Spanish Fort.

“It’s really impeded traffic a lot lately and I’m glad that they’re getting as far as they are,” said Austin Williams.

They started milling Eastern Shore Dr. Monday, a task that continues for a couple of days before a binding coat is added later this week. The $3.9 million project to completely redo the main roads to and from the Eastern Shore Centre is one driver’s hope to wrap up soon.

“I come to this Publix pretty often and it’s a nightmare either trying to come from Highway 31 or go down Highway 181 just to get to the grocery store,” said TJ Crook.

For years potholes and uneven asphalt created costly problems for those traveling through this area.

“I drove through here one night it was raining and it was dark and it popped my front tire and it knocked my car out of alignment and it cost me about $300 to get it fixed,” a driver told us last year when the project began.

Crews have already removed old asphalt and rebuilt Eastern Shore Blvd. from the ground up in order to fix problems at the surface. Landscaping and street lighting will be added once all of the work is completed.

Since they’re not city streets, those who shop at the Eastern Shore Centre are paying for the project thanks to a small fee collected with each purchase. No city funds have been spent. The work is expected to wrap up within the next couple of months.