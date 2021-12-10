Road washes out in Baldwin County near Styx River

BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) – Heavy rains Thursday are to blame for a washed out road near the Styx River community in Baldwin County Friday. Video shows a large portion of River Road compromised as rushing water flows swiftly from Flat Creek towards Styx River.

There are several homes located near the end of River Road. Large signs warn drivers that the road is closed and to find an alternate route.

This is not the first time River Road has been washed out. Around two dozen families were cut off from work and school last August, when Fish River and Styx River flooded, washing the road out.

Currently, there is no word yet on how soon crews plan to have the road repaired.