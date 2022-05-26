FAIRHOPE, Ala. (WKRG) — Heavy rains washed out a section of North Bancroft Road Thursday morning in Fairhope. Traffic was cut off between Oak and Bayou.

At 9:10 a.m. when a Flash Flood Warning was issued for Baldwin County, rain was falling 3 inches per hour. In just 30 minutes more than an inch of rain fell on the area, already inundated for rain Wednesday night. The Flash Flood Warning for Baldwin County was issued through 3:15 p.m.

Flooding wasn’t the only threat Thursday. A tornado watch covered all of the WKRG News 5’s viewing area, including south Alabama and Northwest Florida. That watch was issued through 2 p.m.

