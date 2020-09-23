Road to Recovery: Staff works to clean up mess Hurricane Sally left on Orange Beach

ORANGE BEACH, Ala. (WKRG) — The City of Orange Beach Coastal Resources are working to get the beaches cleaned up after the impact of Hurricane Sally.
All this cleaning is in hopes of them reopening the beaches again.
In a Facebook post the group says, “Hurricane Sally sure did make a mess of things but we’ll have our beaches cleaned up and beautiful in no time.”
