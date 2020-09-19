Road to recovery: Prodisee Pantry feeds thousands of families during double disaster

SPANISH FORT, Ala. (WKRG) — Every 7 minutes 25 cars file past Prodisee Pantry in Spanish Fort. Each is more than a car or truck. They represent a person or Baldwin County family who are food insecure during a double disaster, a major hurricane and a viral pandemic.

The pantry is always prepared for hurricane season but just months ago no one could have predicted the perfect storm of the tropics and COVID-19. Prodisee has been doing mass feedings all during the pandemic, but this situation has created a whole new challenge. Prodisee wants the people of Baldwin County to know that they are adequately stocked for now and will be there for them. They however rely on donations to make that happen.

On Saturday alone they will feed as many as 2,000 families.

FIND OUT HOW YOH CAN HELP BY CLICKING HERE

