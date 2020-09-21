DAPHNE, Ala. (WKRG) — The hum of generators and the buzz of chainsaws fill the Lake Forest community in Daphne.
There are downed trees being cleared and placed on the side of the road but you can still see the damage left from Hurricane Sally.
Riviera Utilities still show heavy power outages in the Lake Forest area.
LATEST STORIES:
- Road to Recovery: Man in Perdido Key shelters from Sally inside SUV
- 72nd Emmy Awards: The Winners
- Road to Recovery: Lake Forest undergoing cleanup after Hurricane Sally
- Road to Recovery: Oyster Bay Marina picking up the pieces after Sally
- “I thought I lost my whole family” Family loses home during Hurricane Sally