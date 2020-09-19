Road to Recovery: King Neptune’s Seafood Restaurant in Gulf Shores compares Sally damage to Ivan

GULF SHORES, Ala. (WKRG) — For many Baldwin County long-timers, this is round two of serious hurricane cleanup.

“Sixteen years ago, probably Sally is his granddaughter or daughter, you know,” said King Neptune’s General Manager Karina Ceballos, while pointing to a picture of damage at the restaurant from Hurricane Ivan. “We never thought what was originally a tropical storm did so much damage. Thank God, like we said, it wasn’t anything like Ivan, a lot of people lost everything.”

Before most people had even ventured from their homes, Ceballos and her family were at King Neptune’s – cleaning the floor and observing the damage.

“I was in shock, I mean last night when we were at our apartment, I felt it, you know? Something in my heart told me you know, wow, outside must be devastated,” she said.

A lot of cleanup lies ahead. But the photos from Ivan remind them, if they did it once, they can do it again.

“Thank God since I knew how Ivan did to King Neptune’s we really said you know what it could be worse.. but you know what? It doesn’t stop hurting,” said Ceballos.

