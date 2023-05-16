GULF SHORES, Ala. (WKRG) — Barricades, road closures and traffic as prep for the Hangout Music Festival is underway. The City of Gulf Shores has already closed off major roads and streets with barricades. The Festival is set for May 19-21.

Grant Brown with the City of Gulf Shores says road blocks started going up Monday.

“There is a road block now in place, as you are heading south on highway 59, when you get to east and west first avenue, you have to choose whether to go east or west, no further south than east and west first avenue,” Brown said.

One local is not too thrilled about the road closures.

“I think it’s going to be difficult, especially with hangout fest coming up, and all the traffic,” said Evelyn Diller. “So it’ll definitely be slowing things down a little bit, and getting to work and parking for work will be way more difficult.”

City of Gulf Shores officials expect over 40,000 attendees at the Hangout Fest.

Grant Brown also mentioned another road change will go into effect Thursday.

“The one way only traffic will start on Thursday so east first avenue will become one way to the east and east second avenue will also be one way, moving from east to west,” Brown said.

The festival starts Friday morning at 11:00 a.m. and runs through Sunday. The city says roads will be back open by Monday morning.