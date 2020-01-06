Road closures in Fairhope this week

Baldwin County

by:

Posted: / Updated:

FAIRHOPE, Ala. (WKRG) – Drivers will notice some changes this week while driving through Fairhope. Fairhope Blvd. from Fairhope Ave. to Ron Forth Rd. is closed.

The biggest traffic halt will be on Section St., though, where the street is closed from Equality to Oak.

You’re asked to find alternate routes for your commutes this week.

LATEST STORIES

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Videos

More Video

More Local News

More Mobile County
More Baldwin County
More Northwest Florida

Trending Stories