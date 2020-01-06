Road closures in Fairhope this week

FAIRHOPE, Ala. (WKRG) – Drivers will notice some changes this week while driving through Fairhope. Fairhope Blvd. from Fairhope Ave. to Ron Forth Rd. is closed.
The biggest traffic halt will be on Section St., though, where the street is closed from Equality to Oak.
You’re asked to find alternate routes for your commutes this week.
