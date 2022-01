UPDATE(1/3/22 12:41 PM) — All lanes of Bromley Road are back open after being closed Monday morning.

ORIGINAL STORY

BAY MINETTE, Ala. (WKRG) — Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s Highway Patrol Division were notified around 9:36 a.m. of a road closure.

ALEA says Bromley Road at Shiloh Road in the Bay Minette area is shut down. All lanes are blocked until further notice.

This is due to powerlines that went down across the roadway.

ALEA will continue to monitor and provide updates.