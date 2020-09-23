Riviera Utilities says only a few more days until 100% power restoration

DAPHNE, Ala. (WKRG) – Hurricane Sally brought devastation one week ago. Over 600 lineman with Rivera utilities from across the nation are still working diligently to restore power on the Eastern Shore.

As of 5pm 10,609 residents remain without power between Alabama Power, Baldwin EMC and Riviera Utilities. Alabama Power only has 76 customers without power. Baldwin EMC reports 5,337 and Riviera Utilities has 5,196 customers without power. They said only a few more days until 100% restoration.

Meteorologist Colleen Peterson spoke with J.D George, an engineer for Riviera Utilities, to talk about the hardships they are going through.

“Getting to work before daylight and working till after daylight it’s pretty tough not only the crews here but managing all of the crews out of town that have left their families,” George said. “But its not about us its to help people get the power back.”

Sally knocked down over 200 transformers and 300 poles just in the areas under Riveria Utilities. This makes their jobs more difficult to accomplish. Miles McDaniel, manager of Public Affairs for Riveria Utilities, explains the extent of damage they have witnessed.

“This storm devastated our service territory. It’s a historical storm, the damage is historical,” Miles said. “They ride around the communities to see all of the power lines and see all of the trees down and they know what they are going through. It’s going to be several more days but not weeks. We are here for them and we got crews in here working throughout the day and throughout the night to get the power restored.”

