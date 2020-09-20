Riviera Utilities restores power to about 30,000 meters Sunday

FOLEY, Ala. (WKRG) — Riviera Utilities say power has been restored to around 30,00 meters.

Full press release from Riviera Utilities:

As of today (9/20/20 @ 3:00P), we have restored power to roughly 30,000
meters and have 21,000 still to go. Currently, there are approximately 350 linemen and vegetation
management personnel assisting in the restoration efforts and we expect to have some additional crews coming the first of next week.

