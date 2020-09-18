Riviera Utilities issues boil water notice until 5 p.m. Friday

Baldwin County

(WKRG) — Riviera Utilities has issued a boil water notice for customers until 5 p.m. Friday. The company issued the following statement on Facebook:

“For the health and safety of our residents and out of an abundance of caution, Riviera Utilities has issued a BOIL WATER NOTICE to all Riviera Utilities customers until Sept. 18 at 5 p.m. This is due to the excessive rain and loss of power from Hurricane Sally.”

