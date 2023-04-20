BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — Riviera Utilities customers will see an $6 increase on the base rate of utility services beginning May 1, according to a release.

This applies to residential water, gas and electrical customers. Electric customers will also see a $0.01/kwh increase on energy usage. Commercial adjustment can be found on the Riviera Utilities website.

“This price adjustment will cover the increase in operating costs, allowing us to continue providing public utility services to our customers,” reads the release.

Anyone with questions can either the Foley customer service department at 251-943-5001 or the Daphne customer service department at 251-636-5000.