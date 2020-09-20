Riviera Utilities and Zaxby’s in Gulf Shores offering help

BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — Riviera Utilities and Zaxby’s in Gulf Shores are helping the community after Hurricane Sally.
Riveria Utilities is giving away free ice at their Foley and Daphne locations Sunday and Monday starting at 8 AM.
Zaxby’s at 1800 Gulf Shores Pkwy is offering Free Chicken from 11 AM to 2 PM at this location ONLY. This is a first come first serve basis.
LATEST STORIES
- Baldwin EMC 41,481 meters still out
- FDOT: Traffic restrictions lifted on Garcon Point Bridge Sunday
- Tropical Storm Beta turning west, heading towards Texas Coast
- Fairhope Brewing Company Taproom opening early to give access to WiFi
- Xfinity WiFi Hotspot Network open for Hurricane Sally impacted residents for Free