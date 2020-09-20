Riviera Utilities and Zaxby’s in Gulf Shores offering help

BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — Riviera Utilities and Zaxby’s in Gulf Shores are helping the community after Hurricane Sally.

Riveria Utilities is giving away free ice at their Foley and Daphne locations Sunday and Monday starting at 8 AM.

Zaxby’s at 1800 Gulf Shores Pkwy is offering Free Chicken from 11 AM to 2 PM at this location ONLY. This is a first come first serve basis.

