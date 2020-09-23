Riviera Utilities: 86% power restored to its customers

FOLEY, Ala. (WKRG) — Riviera Utilities reports that 86% of power is restored to its customers, leaving 14% to be completed.
Here’s a full release from Riviera Utilities:
As of Wednesday (9/23/20 @ 3:00P), we have restored power to roughly 86% or
44,000 meters and have 14% or 7,000 still to go. Currently, there are approximately 600 linemen and
vegetation management personnel assisting in the restoration efforts.
