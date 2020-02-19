Rivers continue to rise, causing more areas to flood

STOCKTON, Ala. (WKRG) — Flooding continues across our area this week as rivers spread out into parking lots and neighborhoods. News 5 has been bringing you images throughout the week from communities along the Tensaw River and Tombigbee River.

Bryant Landing in Stockton continues to see rapid flooding along the river as of Wednesday. Dozens of homes are within inches of flooding. Those homes are also on stilts, to give you an idea of just how high the water is rising.

Areas in Washington County are also experiencing flooding. Communities near Sunflower and McIntosh are already seeing flooded roads. Some homeowners are having to use boats in order to commute from dry land to their homes.

The Tensaw Island subdivision near Hurricane Landing in Baldwin County continues to see high water, too. This private, gated community has dozens of full-time residents. Some homeowners tell News 5 the water has risen overnight, causing areas that weren’t flooded on Tuesday to be covered in water today.

