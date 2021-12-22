Rising COVID numbers concerning to health officials in Baldwin County

ROBERTSDALE, Ala. (WKRG) — After almost two years of tests, vaccines and masks, COVID-19 is not done with us yet. As we edge closer to Christmas, the Alabama Department of Public Health reports an uptick in cases in Baldwin County — and an increase in testing.

“I think COVID has just proven that we don’t know what to expect,” said Jenny Kilpatrick who heads the ten-county southwestern region of the ADPH. Kilpatrick said the risk of spread in Baldwin County is real.

“The positivity rate for Baldwin County has gone up as well at 11 percent which puts us in the high level of community transmission.”

That change came in just the previous four days. Kilpatrick said tests are available.

“We have testing widely available now. We are doing rapid testing here at the health department in Robertsdale,” said Kilpatrick.

The number of people being tested in the county has tripled in the last couple of weeks according to Kilpatrick, who sees it as a positive sign ahead of holiday travel. But what may be the most troubling number of all for health officials is the number of folks that are fully vaccinated in Baldwin County.

“Still kind of a steady trickle,” says Kilpatrick. “No increase in vaccination.”

With only 45 percent of the county fully vaccinated health officials say that leaves more than half of the population of Baldwin County vulnerable to COVID-19 and all of its variants.