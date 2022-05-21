MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Alabama Law Enforcement Agency confirmed a single-vehicle tractor-trailer crash occurred on Saturday morning just before 7 a.m. which closed the right side lane of I-10 West.

The crash happened around the 57-mile marker in Baldwin County and is still blocked at the time of the writing of this article. ALEA says Highway Patrol Division are on the scene investigating and will continue to monitor the situation.

There are no reports of injuries at this time. Use caution when driving in this area.