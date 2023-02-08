FAIRHOPE, Ala. (WKRG) — It took two accidents and going blind for artist Ricky Trione to start painting in color. Now the Fairhope native is the featured artist for the 2023 Fairhope Arts and Crafts Festival.

Trione for years worked in pen and ink, drawing realistic scenes from along the Gulf Coast. But in two accidents, the first in 1993 and the second seven years later, Trione lost sight in both eyes.

Permanently blind, Trione gave up art. But in April of 2006, Trione worked on art with his childhood friend, Vicky Nix Cook, the fine arts supervisor for Baldwin County Schools. The experience opened Trione to new artistic horizons. Now, working with raised paint, Trione can feel his way across a canvas.

Trione’s vibrant scenes of Fairhope and Gulf Coast life can light up a room. On March 17 to 19, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Trione’s work will be featured at the Fairhope Arts and Crafts Festival.

The Festival, in downtown Fairhope, features art, children’s activities, food and music. For a lineup of events, parking information and a map of the festival, visit the festival website.