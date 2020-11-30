Rich’s Car Wash makes Christmas magical during toy drive

DAPHNE, Ala. (WKRG) The crew from Rich’s Car Wash are on a mission to make Christmas wishes come true.

“It’s really important to get as many toys as we possibly can so we can put smiles on the kids faces on Christmas morning,” said Lauren Gaudet who was leading a merry bunch of Santa’s helpers around Walmart in Daphne Monday morning.

For three years the folks at Rich’s have partnered with the Magical Christmas Toy Drive “It’s our favorite time of year. It’s our favorite event,” says Gaudet.

They do it not just because they get to be a kid again. It is a chance to make a difference and after the year we all have endured, that maybe the best gift of all.

