Bay Minette Sports Complex officially open

BAY MINETTE, Ala. (WKRG) — It’s a long-awaited moment in Bay Minette: the opening of the city’s new sports complex.

Located on W. 13th Street, just across the street from the middle school, the park features four 300-foot softball fields, batting cages and a two-story concession stand.

“It’s like a dream come true,” said Kelly Johnson, the city’s recreation director.

A thought seconded by Wren Powell, who has been coaching in Bay Minette for decades

“A lot of these girls that are playing today, I played with their moms or alongside their grandfathers,” he said. “I saw this come to life years ago and now it has materialized”

The city is hosting a state softball tournament at the new complex this weekend. Forty-five teams are expected to come.