Return to school plans in Baldwin County a work in progress

GULF SHORES, Ala. (WKRG) — Campuses are quiet in Baldwin County for summer break. In a few weeks, students will be back, but what that return will look like is not clear yet.

“Number one concern for parents, for all of us is safety. We want to make sure we can bring students and staff back in a safe environment,” says Gulf Shores School Superintendent Matt Akin.

In a world of social distancing and face masks, parents like Allison Kelman are concerned. “How can you keep a bunch of five-year-olds from spreading germs? Going back in these conditions, you want to have as many precautions as you can.”

The Gulf Shores School System and the Baldwin County system will release their game plans for returning to school after the Fourth of July holiday. Akin says some of the options they are considering include rotating teachers instead of students changing classrooms and thinking outside the box when it comes to keeping students apart on playgrounds and in cafeterias. “So, it maybe a third of the students eat outside, a third eat in the cafeteria and a third in their classrooms and you rotate that,” says Akin.

Parents will have an option of traditional learning, remote education or a combination of both. “We think we will be ready, but also we’ll be ready to change when we need to change,” says Akin.

A new way of learning in the new normal.

Both school systems are scheduled to return to school Aug. 12.

