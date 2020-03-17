Retirement community restricts visitors in Spanish Fort

Spanish Fort, Ala. (WKRG) – Acts Retirement-Life Communities, the company that owns Westminster Village in Spanish Fort, is taking the necessary precautions to keep its residents safe.

In their statement they explain that they have no employees or residents that have tested positive for the virus as of now.

Among other measures such as screening vendors, employees and vendors, postponing group events and meetings, and modifying meal service, the company has restricted visitors to Westminster Village in Spanish Fort across the entire campus.

