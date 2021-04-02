Retired teacher battling cancer wins “Ugliest Yard” contest

FAIRHOPE, Ala. (WKRG) Retired school teacher Reba Cunningham has a connection to every every flower, tree and shrub in her yard. The same is true for the fence and every stone and paver. But that hodge-podge of plants and things got out of hand.

“It will be nice for her to get a refresh on the yard,” says her daughter Reba and the timing couldn’t be better. After entering “The Ugliest Yard” contest, Reba was diagnosed with cancer, leading to major surgery and leaving her daughter, Reba, to accept the honor of being declared “The Ugliest Yard” winner.

“It’s been such a great distraction for her and keeping her mind off her surgery and health things and it’s been a lot of fun and she’s had so many friends reach out,” says her daughter.

Her yard re-do is already being planned. “We want to bring some cheer. We want to bring some Easter cheer, Spring cheer,” says Allen Woerner who will be supplying the sod from Woerner Turf. “We want to get her an outdoor space, get her yard where that’s the least of her worries right now.”

“Oh, want to do a foundation planting of some sort,” says President of JubileeScape Robin Luce. “Want to hide the air conditioner compressor, re-grade, re-work these slopes where it kind of steps down and all.”

In the coming weeks, a new chapter for the retired history teacher who will say goodbye to the past and welcome a new beginning. “We’re going to be transforming this lawn, this ugly yard into one of the most beautiful yards here in the neighborhood,” says Woerner.