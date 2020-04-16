Retired musicians bring joy to Fairhope rehab center

FAIRHOPE, Ala. (WKRG) — A group of friends on the Eastern Shore are doing their best to put smiles on faces amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Larry Lindsey, Phillip Ellis, Bruce Raymond, and Ken Quattlebaum have a band called Bongo Kings.

They regularly play music at local hospitals, rehab centers and retirement homes. “We do mainly volunteer work and go and entertain the troops as we like to call them,” said Ellis.

The Bongo Kings usually play in the cafeteria of the Montrose Bay Health and Rehabilitation Center, but now they set up their equipment outside the front windows. On the other side of the screen, Montrose Bay residents enjoyed the music from a safe distance. The four friends say it’s important to continue to bring the music even amid the pandemic.

“We’re sort of short-termers. We’re all kind of locked in the house here for a little while. These guys are in there all the time. It’s really important for them to be able to to vent some of this stuff and to have some fun,” said Ellis.

Montrose Bay was the first facility the Bongo Kings played at with their new setup. They’re working with other facilities to coordinate something similar.

