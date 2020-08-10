Former Mobile Fire Chief Mark Sealy hired as Gulf Shores Fire Chief

GULF SHORES, Ala. (WKRG) — Gulf Shores Mayor Robert Craft and City Council members announced the hire of Paul “Mark” Sealy, to the position of Gulf Shores Fire Chief at the City Council meeting on Monday, Aug. 10. Chief Sealy comes to Gulf Shores with over 29 years of fire experience with the Mobile Fire Department.

“We are excited to welcome Chief Sealy to City of Gulf Shores Fire Rescue Department,” said Mayor Robert Craft. “With specialty training in hazmat, urban search and rescue (USAR), as well as being an SCBA specialist (smoke diver), nationally registered paramedic, and fire instructor, we believe that Chief Sealy will be a wonderful asset to our community, and provide effective leadership to the exceptional team at Gulf Shores Fire Rescue.”

Sealy joins the Gulf Shores Fire Rescue Department after the retirement of the previous Fire Chief, Hartley Brokenshaw. Under Chief Brokenshaw’s leadership Gulf shores Fire received an upgraded ISO Public Protection Classification grade of 1. This rating is the highest rating possible from ISO, whose primary goal is to rate fire prevention within a city. Less than one percent of municipalities throughout the United States, and only a handful throughout the state of Alabama, have achieved this top rating.

“We want to thank Chief Hartley Brokenshaw for his exemplary leadership and commitment to the City of Gulf Shores,” said Mayor Craft. “Through his dedication and willingness to consistently improve the operations in the Fire Rescue Department, Gulf Shores is a safer, better place to live.”

In his role as Fire Chief, Sealy will oversee the entire department of Gulf Shores Fire Rescue which includes the operations and functionality of all five fire rescue stations which provide first responder and lifesaving services to all residents and visitors in Gulf Shores.

“I am honored to be named Fire Chief for the City of Gulf Shores,” Chief Sealy said. “I look forward to continuing to build upon the culture of excellence Gulf Shores Fire Department has already achieved, and to serve on a team that protects the residents and visitors of the Gulf Shores community.”

Sealy began his professional fire career as a firemedic and from there progressed steadily through the ranks of the Mobile Fire Department until he was named Chief in 2017. Sealy has experience in all aspects of fire service including Driver on both suppression and medic units, Captain on both engine and ladder companies, and as a District Chief in both operations and training.

Born in Mobile, Sealy began his professional career as a United States Marine, where he served as Sergeant of a Reconnaissance Unit, earning consistent commendations for devotion to duty. He earned his Bachelor’s Degree in Fire Science from Columbia Southern University and he is presently enrolled in the Executive Fire Officer Program at the National Fire Academy.

Sealy will begin serving in his role as Gulf Shores Fire Chief effective immediately.

