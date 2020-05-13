Retired Gulf Shores PD K9 officer passes away

GULF SHORES, Ala. (WKRG) — Members of the Gulf Shores Police Department are mourning the loss of a beloved retired K9. According to a Facebook Post former Gulf Shores Police dog “Nanuk” passed away recently. Nanuk retired in 2018. According to the post the K9 served the community for five years.
