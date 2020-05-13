Retired Gulf Shores PD K9 officer passes away

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) -- You can get your coronavirus question answered when you call WKRG News 5's coronavirus hotline at 251-662-3055 and leave a message. We'll answer a question each night on News 5 at 10.

This is the question for May 12:"I'm behind on my house note due to the virus and not working and having to buy other things such as food, paper towels, things of that nature, and I was wondering if any of the, if ya'll have any programs to address the mortgage companies that could help us as to what we need to do if we can't pay our full mortgage note at this time. I greatly appreciate you taking these calls."