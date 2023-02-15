‘Boardwalk Village’ will offer restaurants, stores and condominiums on over 10 acres at Highway 181 and County Road 48 across from Walmart.

FAIRHOPE, Ala. (WKRG) – A retail and residential development east of Fairhope is moving forward after city council members approved the project Tuesday night.

‘Boardwalk Village’ will offer restaurants, stores and condominiums on over 10 acres at Highway 181 and County Road 48 across from Walmart. We first reported the project early last year when artist renderings were first released.

We’re told the project will still have to go before the Fairhope Planning Commission to sort out specifics, but the goal is to create a “high-end” development that is pedestrian-friendly.