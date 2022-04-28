SPANISH FORT, Ala. (WKRG) – A blue shipping container is one of the newest businesses at The Fort Park located inside the Spanish Fort Town Center. The shopping complex and the container park are bringing in new tenants this year.

“Something that typically takes 2.5 months to open, we did in 3.5 weeks and it has been a whirlwind,” said Randy Burgan with Boom’s Thai Kitchen.

Boom’s Thai Kitchen is ready to take advantage of the larger crowds expected at the complex over the coming months. The restaurant opened earlier this month and the owners say business has been overwhelming. The Fort Park is home to several new restaurants this year, filling several voids at the popular destination.

The Spanish Fort Town Center’s anchor store is Bass Pro Shops, but for quite a while many of the other storefronts have sat vacant, including the 100,000 square foot former JCPenney building recently purchased by homebuilder D.R. Horton.

“It’s going to help all of us being able to have lunch, maybe even some to-go dinners. As we looked at the projection here that was one of the things we looked at,” said Burgan who is excited about the other tenants moving in.

It was announced last month that D.R. Horton will make the building their new regional offices, but we’re told some retail space will still be available to lease. According to a site plan, a large area of the 230-acre complex is expected to become another phase at some point. A portion of the land was once the proposed site for a regional Amazon distribution center when those plans were announced back in 2020, but last year Amazon announced it would build elsewhere, leaving the space undeveloped for now.

The City of Spanish Fort is also working to attract new businesses to the complex, but no major announcements have been made yet.