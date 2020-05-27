Restaurant owners hoping to reopen soon after fire damages two Orange Beach eateries

ORANGE BEACH, Ala. (WKRG) – Fire damaged yet another restaurant in Orange Beach Tuesday night, just days after Big Mike’s Steakhouse was damaged.

Viewers sent News 5 video of flames racing through Moe’s BBQ along Perdido Beach Blvd. Tuesday night.

“My partner Ashley showed up at my front door step because my phone was not charged and I was going to bed for the night and I was like what’s going on what are you doing here and she showed me a picture of the building on fire,” said Mark White.

It took firefighters about 20 minutes to put the flames out at Moe’s BBQ. Luckily, only 4 workers were at the restaurant when the fire started and the dining area had already closed.

One of the owners tells us the fire spread quickly through the building, damaging a large portion of the structure. They’re hoping to offer temporary service to the community in the coming weeks and are looking at options which might include a food truck or a nearby kitchen.

“I think the town would rebuild the place tonight if insurance companies would let them,” said White.

As for Big Mike’s Steakhouse, they hope to reopen in about a month.

