Restaurant opening marks another milestone in recovery from Hurricane Sally

GULF SHORES, Ala. (WKRG) — DeSoto’s Seafood Kitchen is now open and serving food again.

“We got the guts of it put back together so we can start serving our awesome customers again,” says owner Rosemary Steele. A couple of those customers Louise and Clay Stienacker. “We called several times and picked up their recording,” says Clay. “I called today and got the young man down stairs and we hopped right on over.”

Along with the special of the day, a generous portion of gratitude is on the menu. “We’re super excited,” says Steele. “We’ve missed everybody. We have such a local following and we’re glad to be doing what we do instead of construction.”

Not everyone can say that. Around town there is still a lot of construction and repair. “Many restaurants have re-opened but the story is not so nice with many of the condominium complexes,” says Steve Jones with the Coastal Chamber of Commerce. “There are probably several hundred units, maybe 25 condominium complexes that are not able to open yet because they simply haven’t had the necessary repairs made.”

He says with elevators down and electrical systems suspect, allowing guests back into those condo’s is still several weeks away.

“I’m pretty pleased with our progress,” says Steele.

For now, every opening is a victory as recovery from Hurricane Sally continues in Gulf Shores.

