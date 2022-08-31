DAPHNE, Ala. (WKRG) – Daphne Mayor Robin LeJeune shared unofficial poll results with WKRG News 5 Tuesday night following a special election in Jubilee City. A 3-mill property tax increase passed, helping bring in an estimated $1.1 million a year that will support the 6 public schools in the city.

1,746 voted in favor of the tax hike, with 1,414 voting against it Tuesday. Baldwin County Public Schools Superintendent Eddie Tyler released a statement to us saying he is pleased with the show of support.

“Tonight is a good night to be Baldwin Proud! Go Trojans! I could not be happier for the parents and families in Daphne. As a former coach at Daphne High School, I am so excited for this community. The template for these local taxes is clearly a success amongst voters. This program gives control of these taxes to the local community. We don’t decide how this money is spent. Local parents and voters decide how this money is spent. In fact, the school system doesn’t run these campaigns. These are the result of a community who wants to do better for their children. What we are seeing out of Fairhope, Spanish Fort and Robertsdale is remarkable. The improvements by these districts are not attributable to any one tax increase but rather these votes are symbolic of the community’s support for their local schools and a commitment to education,” Tyler said.

Spanish Fort, Fairhope and Robertsdale have passed similar measures in recent years to support the public schools in their cities. The county is expected to release official numbers Wednesday morning.