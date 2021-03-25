Residents upset that trees, debris blocking access to parts of Fish River

BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) – It doesn’t have to be a hurricane or a major storm to cause problems for residents along Fish River.

“A lot of trees in the water, a lot of flow being restricted, the banks are getting a lot of erosion now,” said Ben Hutson, who’s concerned about the issues that each storm brings.

Trees that are compromised are ready to fall over. Some trees are already in the water stretched across the river blocking access in the northern areas.

“We need help. I don’t have a chainsaw that will do this, nor do I have the ropes or a barge to put it on. It’s not just my problem, it’s all of our problem,” said Beth Fugard.

Homeowners are concerned about the potential threat of severe weather and the damage it can cause. Flooding in recent years pulls debris into the river, creating even more issues. The residents we spoke with say they’ve reached out to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers for help, but there had been no response. We also reached out to them and are waiting on their feedback.

“It’s totally blocked in these areas almost to Clay City. Then, you’re seeing areas that boats can’t even navigate because the silts filled in,” added Fugard.

Ben Hutson has lived on the river for years and says the problems are only getting worse with each storm.

“The flooding is going to be awful. It’s already bad, but it’s going to get so much worse,” he said.