BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) – Kimberly Topolnicki lives in unincorporated Baldwin County east of Fairhope. For more than 3 years she’s worked from home, building a business with little oversight on what she can and can’t do.

“Because it was unzoned all I had to do was get a permit for the building and boom I opened shop,” she explained.

But, now she worries a vote on zoning Tuesday would restrict what she’s able to do on her property in the future if the proposed Planning District 39 passes.

“It’s hard to comprehend how somebody can control that. Something you own and pay money on. We’ve got to protect our rights and our own property instead of letting somebody else dictate what you can and cannot do on your property,” said Topolnicki.

Others believe the zoning would protect their property. David Sewell said he plans to vote yes Tuesday because zoning would help manage the growth where he lives. He feels the change would give him more input over what is built.

“What’s going on is we have developers that are actually defining the character in this community with absolutely no controls on it. Right now somebody could put in on the 4 acres next to me a gas station, a small retail outlet,” Sewell said.

Signs reminding residents to vote are scattered across the community. Sewell said this election has been filled with a lot of emotion from both sides, but he hopes they can all agree there needs to be some level of input as more development pushes their way.

“Ironically, I think there’s more commonality between the two than either side would like to admit. I think everybody has made up their mind at this point. I don’t think that there’s probably any undecided and it’s just time to get the vote done,” he added.

Voting will take place from 7 a.m. until 7 p.m. at the Barnwell Volunteer Fire Department.