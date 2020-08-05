Residents petition for relief after bridge is removed in Baldwin County

ROBERTSDALE, Ala. (WKRG) — Residents in one Baldwin County community are frustrated and asking for assistance after a bridge was removed from their road.

“It is the main access to the freeway for us 50+ families living back this way,” said resident Cathleen Pizzutello, speaking about Linholm Road’s proximity to Interstate 10 at the Wilcox exit.

Pizzutello tells WKRG News 5 residents were never informed about the work. The Baldwin County Commission says they posted updates on their Facebook page when work was scheduled to begin. While she says they appreciate crews bettering their road, she’s worried about being cut off and isolated.

“Mail has been compromised, deliveries. We’re just not getting any services,” she said.

Most importantly, families are worried about medical services and first responders getting to them quickly. Currently, residents are traveling 30 minutes to 45 minutes around the detour.

They asked county commissioners for a temporary access road while work resumes.

“It’s going to do a lot more impact to the environment, it’s going to do a lot more impact to the wetlands, it’s going to be a lot more costly from a right of way standpoint,” said Joey Nunnally, Baldwin County Engineer.

“We had no voice at all to be able to say wait, before you tear it out let us prepare. Let us know an alternate route,” said Pizzutello.

Residents have started a petition for relief.

LATEST STORIES: