LOXLEY, Ala. (WKRG) – A broken storm drain is something residents in a Loxley neighborhood say is a safety problem that needs to be fixed.

“The kids are going to come over here playing getting a ball or something and it may collapse on them,” said Dave Belcher. “The culvert seems to be dropping down further and further.”

Right now, though, residents like Belcher aren’t getting any help despite kids coming dangerously close to the openings and gaps. It’s a Loxley address, but it’s out of the city’s jurisdiction and a company that used to manage the properties tells him they’re no longer in charge.

“We haven’t been able to find anybody who can fix this, whether it be the county, whether it be the state, whether it be the local city government,” Belcher explained. “None of them want to take responsibility for it because this is considered private property.”

He says anytime there’s substantial rain the broken storm drain creates other problems, too.

“It is backing the water up on the street here more,” Belcher added. “It’s also washing out some of the dirt behind the culvert now.”

When the water builds up he says it’s causing the concrete to crack even more. He’s worried eventually the large slabs will fall and someone will get hurt.

“Occasionally I do come out here when the kids are out here playing and try to keep an eye on them,” he said.

Belcher says he’ll continue watching the site closely until someone steps in to fix the problem before it gets any worse.

WKRG has reached out to the county and to the original property management company for guidance.