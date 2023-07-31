BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) – When they try to dial out or receive a call, residents in the Sonora Place subdivision say it’s tough keeping a connection, if they’re even able to use their phones at all. One cell phone carrier in particular seems to have the most continued problems.

“It’s impossible to get a signal. Verizon is well aware of the issues. The tower is supposed to be 1.8 miles from our house, but yet still we have no signal,” said Karl Schlagheck.

Residents tell us they’ve asked Verizon Wireless for help, but so far service hasn’t improved and it seems to only be getting worse. Many are worried about coverage during an emergency.

“Do something about it. Fix the problem so this isn’t a safety issue for the neighborhood,” Schlagheck said Monday.

Others say the wireless carrier’s service is affecting their work at home. “We do not have any bars on some days inside the house and we run a business,” explained Carol Jaynes.

Jaynes and her husband operate a small business inside their home on Dragoon Court in Summerdale and for months they’ve had to work around the problems, doing what they can to keep things running.

“If we drive down the road a little bit we can get a couple of bars, but here at home even inside our home we cannot. We did get the booster and it doesn’t seem to help at all,” she added.

Residents we spoke with tell us the internet providers in their neighborhood are already limited, so they’re not able to use WiFi to make or receive calls easily, either. We’ve reached out to Verizon Wireless to see if the issues are being looked at, but so far we’ve not heard back.