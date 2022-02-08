FAIRHOPE, Ala. (WKRG) – TerraCore Development Services tabled their proposed townhome development in Fairhope Monday night ahead of the city’s planning commission meeting. That move came as a surprise to residents living on Lawrence Road where the project would be built.

“We’re trying to follow the law, we’re trying to follow the rules, we’re trying to do this the right way and they just keep pulling magic tricks out of the hat to delay, delay, delay,” said Elizabeth Gabel Wilson who is against the project.

Since October she and dozens of residents on Lawrence Road have been trying to stop the project from moving forward.

“It’s a quiet country road, we all have like 3 acre lots, we’ve lived here upwards of 20 to 30 years,” she continued.

Residents believe the developer is waiting until next week to make their next move.

On Tuesday, February 15th a special election will be held after residents here have successfully petitioned for new zoning districts, giving them a voice going forward. They believe, if approved, the new district could limit the developer’s plans. But, TerraCore Development Services tells us they’re not concerned.

“We received our plan review comments back from city officials just 48 working hours prior to the planning commission meeting. Due to the short notice, we requested that the city provide us additional time to review those comments and make the necessary revisions to resolve their concerns,” the developer said in a statement Tuesday.

TerraCore goes on to say the only consideration before the planning commission right now is whether or not their building plans meet the city’s building codes and subdivision regulations. They intend to reintroduce their proposal to the planning commission soon.