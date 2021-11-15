Residents hope petition will stop development on Baldwin County road

BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) – It’s a quiet road, but residents living on Lawrence Road near Fairhope are making a lot of noise on Facebook and with yard signs trying to stop new development.

“My grandpa bought this farmland in the 1950s, so we have been hay farmers, we’ve farmed corn, wheat, we’ve had large gardens. Lawrence Road is my blood. It’s the only dirt I’ve ever lived on,” said Elizabeth Gable Wilson.

Since October she’s been working to stop a 150-unit townhome development from being built. She started a Facebook group last month and in recent weeks it’s getting a lot more attention.

“What the city has been saying is pretty simple. We’re not zoned. There’s nothing they can do. Unless we are zoned there are no rules about what can be built here and what can’t be built here,” she continued.

The property has to follow Fairhope’s subdivision regulations, but ultimately it’s the county’s jurisdiction. Phyllis Moore has lived directly across the street from the proposed development for 27 years.

“A lot of people have put their life into living here and we just don’t want to see it destroyed. Baldwin County is such a beautiful, rural area and we’d like to preserve it,” said Moore.

Over the weekend the group was able to get about 50 residents to sign a petition, which they plan to submit to the county. They hope to get 300 signatures total.

“Our biggest struggle right now is educating and getting the word out,” said Wilson.

Their ultimate goal is to have a collective voice when it comes to future growth.