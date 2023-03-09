DAPHNE, Ala. (WKRG) – Orange cones and construction signs are up and down Highway 181 in Belforest as a major road widening project continues.

“We have a lot of concerns for safety. You’re doing 35mph and people are actually passing you and making suggestive hand gestures,” said James West.

West serves as the vice president of the Old Field Future Phases Homeowner’s Association. He says it’s tough, and dangerous, getting to and from his home during construction. He worries it’ll only get worse once this two lane stretch transitions to a four lane highway with even more traffic.

“We don’t have any red lights to get us out across the median. The median only allows for one vehicle from each direction at a time to enter the median to try and go southbound or northbound,” he explained.

Tuesday night a resident of his neighborhood was killed in a wreck on Highway 181 in front of Old Field. While the cause of that crash is still under investigation, he says help is needed now more than ever.

“It’s shaken the neighborhood up pretty well, because the couple was well known. They were just wonderful people, very generous, kind people,” explained West.

Another resident tells us there’s no street lighting on Highway 181 at night and that’s adding to the problems during construction.

“At nighttime the problem is all these cones look like one cone going down the highway and because of that you can’t see the exits for left hand turns,” said Jim Boyd.

The homeowner’s association plans to meet with City of Daphne leaders and with state transportation officials to find out what can be done to keep drivers safe.