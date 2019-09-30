Reps from multiple districts meet in Daphne to honor “drug free” students

DAPHNE, Ala. (WKRG) — Representatives from districts all across Southeast Alabama are meeting at the Daphne Civic Center Monday evening for the Superintendents Red Ribbon Leadership Program.
Officials with the Drug Education Council released the following information about the event. We will have interviews with students on News 5 at 10.
While the Superintendents of our area school systems typically compete academically and on sports fields, this is the ONLY time when ALL of our area’s Superintendents are on the stage together – at the same time – to recognize exemplary student leaders.
In attendance will be Chresal Threadgill with Mobile County Public Schools, Eddie Tyler with Baldwin County Public Schools, Gwen Byrd with Catholic School System, Dr. Aaron Milner with Saraland City Schools, Dr. Bart Reeves with Satsuma City Schools, David Woffard with Chickasaw City Schools, Blair Fisher with St. Paul’s School, Steve Marine with Bayside, and Matt Akin with Gulf Shores Schools.
Baldwin County Sheriff Huey “Hoss” Mack will deliver the keynote address.
We are expecting 850 people to attend this event.