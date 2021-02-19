Reported assault at Daphne hotel leads to Mobile man’s arrest for identity theft

DAPHNE, Ala. (WKRG) — On Wednesday Daphne Police responded to a hotel in Daphne for a reported assault. Police say the individuals fled the scene but evidence was found that led detectives to believe they were involved in identity theft.

A search warrant was issued for a second hotel in the city.

21-year-old Jairice Shelton, of Mobile, was arrested for trafficking in stolen identities, being in possession of identifying information of five or more individuals. Among the dozens of items seized were driver’s licenses, debit cards, a magnetic strip scanner, a laptop, cash, and three firearms. Additional charges could be added.