Report: St. Michael’s head coach Rivers ‘would listen’ to Saints offer

(WKRG) — According to a Los Angeles Times writer, St. Michael football coach Phillip Rivers could be interested in joining the New Orleans Saints.

Sam Farmer tweeted Tuesday, “Philip Rivers tells me he hasn’t heard from the Saints but would listen.”

The Saints lost starting quarterback Jameis Winston to a knee injury Sunday. He is out for the season. Back-up Taysom Hill is coming out of the NFL’s concussion protocol but is expected to play Sunday against the Atlanta Falcons.

Rivers will turn 40 in December. He retired in January after 17 NFL seasons. Last year with Indianapolis, Rivers started all 16 games, threw 24 touchdowns, and led the Colts to the playoffs.

Rivers became the head football coach at Fairhope’s St. Michael Catholic School. The Cardinals finished the season last week with a 6-3 record.