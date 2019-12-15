Report released on Alaska plane crash that killed Fairhope man

COOPER LANDING, Alaska (WKRG) — Two medical flight agencies refused to fly before Medevac Alaska accepted a request earlier this month. That Medevac flight, accepted by the charter service Security Aviation, crashed, killing all three people on board, including Maddox Burts from Fairhope.

Part of the Nation Transportation Safety Board report is below, you can read the full report here.

Dispatch records indicated that, on November 29, Providence Seward Medical Center emergency clinic personnel contacted multiple air ambulance companies with a “weather check” for possible air ambulance transportation of a patient from Seward to Anchorage. The first company contacted was Guardian Flight, who declined the flight at 1624 due to limited daylight hours. The second company, LifeMed Alaska, declined the flight at 1637 due to weather. The third and final company contacted for the flight was Medevac Alaska. Their dispatch officer was not notified of the previous declined flight requests and forwarded the request to Security Aviation, who is their sole air charter provider. At 1731 Security Aviation accepted the flight, and Medevac Alaska flight SVX36 was staffed with a nurse and paramedic. National Transportation Safety Board

Aviation Accident Preliminary Report

