Report: Former 3 Doors Down doctor at risk of having medical license revoked

Baldwin County

FAIRHOPE, Ala. (WKRG) – A doctor who made headlines following the death of former 3 Doors Down guitarist Matt Roberts is making headlines once again.

According to TMZ, Dr. Richard Snellgrove has received an administrative complaint by the Alabama State Board of Medical Examiners Office. News 5 reached out to the board on Friday to confirm this independently, but we were told their database didn’t show the latest complaint at the moment. According to their website, his license is still active.

Matt Roberts died of an overdose in 2016 and Dr. Snellgrove was indicted for prescribing controlled substances to him. Doctor Snellgrove was ultimately found not guilty.

This is a developing story and we will update it as we gather more information.

Read the TMZ story here.

